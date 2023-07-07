As we approach Friday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each contest. One of the day's most exciting matchups pits the Cardinals (Jordan Montgomery) against the White Sox (Dylan Cease).

Keep scrolling to find the probable starters for every game on the docket for July 7.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Blue Jays at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah (0-0) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will hand the ball to Alex Faedo (1-3) when the clubs play on Friday.

TOR: Manoah DET: Faedo 0 (0 IP) Games/IP 5 (26 IP) - ERA 5.54 - K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Tigers

TOR Odds to Win: -135

-135 DET Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9 runs

Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers

The Philadelphia Phillies will send Zack Wheeler (7-4) to the mound as they take on the Marlins, who will give the start to Sandy Alcantara (3-7) when the teams meet Friday.

PHI: Wheeler MIA: Alcantara 17 (98.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (107.2 IP) 3.94 ERA 5.02 10.3 K/9 7.4

Vegas Odds for Phillies at Marlins

PHI Odds to Win: -135

-135 MIA Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Braves at Rays Probable Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves will send Charlie Morton (8-6) to the hill as they take on the Rays, who will look to Tyler Glasnow (2-2) for the game between the clubs Friday.

ATL: Morton TB: Glasnow 16 (90.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (36 IP) 3.57 ERA 4.50 10.4 K/9 14.0

Vegas Odds for Braves at Rays

TB Odds to Win: -115

-115 ATL Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Cubs at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (2-6) to the bump as they face the Yankees, who will look to Carlos Rodon (0-0) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

CHC: Taillon NYY: Rodon 14 (63.2 IP) Games/IP 0 (0 IP) 6.93 ERA - 8.3 K/9 -

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -165

-165 CHC Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

Rangers at Nationals Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Cody Bradford (0-1) to the mound as they face the Nationals, who will counter with Trevor Williams (5-4) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

TEX: Bradford WSH: Williams 6 (21.2 IP) Games/IP 17 (85 IP) 4.98 ERA 4.34 10.0 K/9 6.7

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Nationals

TEX Odds to Win: -175

-175 WSH Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 10 runs

Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Daniel Lynch (2-3) to the hill as they face the Guardians, who will look to Aaron Civale (2-2) for the matchup between the teams on Friday.

KC: Lynch CLE: Civale 7 (41.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (45.2 IP) 4.14 ERA 2.96 6.1 K/9 6.9

Vegas Odds for Royals at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -185

-185 KC Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 8 runs

Athletics at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (2-7) to the bump as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with Brennan Bernardino (1-0) for the game between the clubs Friday.

OAK: Medina BOS: Bernardino 11 (53.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (26.2 IP) 6.37 ERA 2.70 8.2 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Red Sox

BOS Odds to Win: -250

-250 OAK Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 10.5 runs

Orioles at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Baltimore Orioles will send Cole Irvin (1-3) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will counter with Bailey Ober (5-4) when the teams meet Friday.

BAL: Irvin MIN: Ober 9 (31.1 IP) Games/IP 13 (76.2 IP) 6.32 ERA 2.70 8.0 K/9 8.7

Vegas Odds for Orioles at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -150

-150 BAL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers

The Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (5-6) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will give the start to Hunter Brown (6-5) for the matchup between the teams Friday.

SEA: Castillo HOU: Brown 17 (100.1 IP) Games/IP 16 (91 IP) 3.14 ERA 3.86 10.2 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Mariners at Astros

HOU Odds to Win: -110

-110 SEA Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 7.5 runs

Reds at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (4-0) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will look to Corbin Burnes (6-5) for the game between the teams on Friday.

CIN: Abbott MIL: Burnes 6 (37.1 IP) Games/IP 17 (101.1 IP) 1.21 ERA 4.00 10.1 K/9 8.5

Vegas Odds for Reds at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -115

-115 CIN Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 7.5 runs

Cardinals at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Montgomery (6-7) to the hill as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Cease (3-3) when the clubs meet on Friday.

STL: Montgomery CHW: Cease 17 (98.2 IP) Games/IP 18 (96.2 IP) 3.28 ERA 4.10 8.3 K/9 10.7

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at White Sox

STL Odds to Win: -115

-115 CHW Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Pirates at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Rich Hill (7-8) to the mound as they play the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (10-3) for the game between the clubs Friday.

PIT: Hill ARI: Gallen 17 (94 IP) Games/IP 18 (111.1 IP) 4.60 ERA 3.15 8.4 K/9 9.7

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -200

-200 PIT Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 8.5 runs

Mets at Padres Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (3-4) to the hill as they take on the Padres, who will give the start to Yu Darvish (5-6) when the clubs play on Friday.

NYM: Verlander SD: Darvish 11 (64 IP) Games/IP 14 (80 IP) 3.66 ERA 4.84 7.7 K/9 9.6

Vegas Odds for Mets at Padres

SD Odds to Win: -125

-125 NYM Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8 runs

Angels at Dodgers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Angels will send Griffin Canning (6-3) to the bump as they play the Dodgers, who will counter with Tony Gonsolin (4-3) when the teams face off Friday.

LAA: Canning LAD: Gonsolin 13 (71.1 IP) Games/IP 12 (61 IP) 4.29 ERA 3.69 9.0 K/9 7.2

Vegas Odds for Angels at Dodgers

LAD Odds to Win: -175

-175 LAA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Rockies at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Austin Gomber (6-7) to the mound as they face the Giants, who will hand the ball to Ross Stripling (0-2) when the clubs play on Friday.

COL: Gomber SF: Stripling 17 (84 IP) Games/IP 11 (37.1 IP) 6.64 ERA 6.51 6.4 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -165

-165 COL Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

