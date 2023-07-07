Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will square off against Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in the first of a three-game series, on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 70 home runs as a team.

Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .260 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 356 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Nationals have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Washington has pitched to a 4.80 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined WHIP of 1.491 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will hand the ball to Trevor Williams (5-4) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In 17 starts this season, Williams has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of five innings per appearance.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Phillies W 5-4 Away Trevor Williams Ranger Suárez 7/3/2023 Reds L 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Patrick Corbin Brett Kennedy 7/5/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers - Home Trevor Williams Cody Bradford 7/8/2023 Rangers - Home Jake Irvin Andrew Heaney 7/9/2023 Rangers - Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/14/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/16/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

