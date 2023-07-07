Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (51-37) clash with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (34-53) in the series opener at Nationals Park on Friday, July 7. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 10 runs for the game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford - TEX (0-1, 4.98 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (5-4, 4.34 ERA)

Nationals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Nationals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 33, or 58.9%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have gone 12-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (85.7% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 4-6 over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 79 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (39.2%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 16 times in 34 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Nationals had a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dominic Smith 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+190) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Luis Garcia 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Lane Thomas 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

