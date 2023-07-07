Player props are available for Marcus Semien and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Texas Rangers visit the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

Nationals Park in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 104 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .305/.351/.507 so far this year.

Thomas has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 6 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 82 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .261/.339/.475 so far this season.

Candelario has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .222 with a double, two home runs, three walks and two RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Reds Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 3 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 at Phillies Jul. 2 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Semien Stats

Semien has 102 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 37 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .273/.337/.440 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 19 doubles, 22 home runs, 35 walks and 71 RBI (88 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.332/.515 so far this season.

Garcia brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 6 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 3 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

