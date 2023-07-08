Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call (.235 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is hitting .210 with eight doubles, four home runs and 28 walks.
- Call has gotten a hit in 35 of 65 games this season (53.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (16.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.2%), leaving the park in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23.1% of his games this season, Call has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|33
|.231
|AVG
|.188
|.295
|OBP
|.308
|.325
|SLG
|.268
|7
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|8
|27/11
|K/BB
|21/17
|3
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.12, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .229 against him.
