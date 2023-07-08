The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks while batting .260.

In 55 of 84 games this season (65.5%) Smith has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).

He has gone deep in four games this year (4.8%), homering in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 17.9% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8%.

In 30 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 41 .245 AVG .275 .301 OBP .351 .277 SLG .386 3 XBH 10 1 HR 3 6 RBI 13 31/10 K/BB 22/16 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings