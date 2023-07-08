Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks while batting .260.
- In 55 of 84 games this season (65.5%) Smith has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (27.4%).
- He has gone deep in four games this year (4.8%), homering in 1.2% of his chances at the plate.
- In 17.9% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8%.
- In 30 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|41
|.245
|AVG
|.275
|.301
|OBP
|.351
|.277
|SLG
|.386
|3
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|13
|31/10
|K/BB
|22/16
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 92 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers will send Heaney (5-5) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Houston Astros, the lefty tossed five scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 4.12 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .229 to opposing hitters.
