The Washington Nationals, including Ildemaro Vargas (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .286 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and four walks.

Vargas will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 in his last games.

In 17 of 30 games this season (56.7%) Vargas has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

In 30 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Vargas has had an RBI in six games this year (20.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 19 .290 AVG .283 .290 OBP .333 .516 SLG .396 3 XBH 5 2 HR 0 4 RBI 7 3/0 K/BB 1/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings