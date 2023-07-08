The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is hitting .261 with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 30 walks.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 60th in on base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

In 53 of 83 games this year (63.9%) Candelario has picked up a hit, and in 21 of those games he had more than one (25.3%).

In 14.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Candelario has picked up an RBI in 28.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 36 of 83 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 40 .250 AVG .273 .333 OBP .345 .444 SLG .506 22 XBH 19 4 HR 8 15 RBI 25 34/15 K/BB 37/15 1 SB 4

