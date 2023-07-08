Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Saturday, Joey Meneses (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he smacked two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .281 with 19 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 21 walks.
- He ranks 30th in batting average, 86th in on base percentage, and 123rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- In 70.4% of his 81 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (3.7%, and 1.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Meneses has had an RBI in 29 games this year (35.8%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (34.6%), including four games with multiple runs (4.9%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|37
|.285
|AVG
|.277
|.322
|OBP
|.325
|.384
|SLG
|.381
|12
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|22
|37/10
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (92 total, one per game).
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw five scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.12, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .229 batting average against him.
