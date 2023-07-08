On Saturday, Keibert Ruiz (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points below season-long percentage) and the Washington Nationals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

TV Channel: MASN2

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .229 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Ruiz has gotten at least one hit in 54.9% of his games this season (39 of 71), with multiple hits 18 times (25.4%).

In eight games this season, he has gone deep (11.3%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

In 33.8% of his games this year, Ruiz has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 71 games (28.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .236 AVG .223 .274 OBP .290 .339 SLG .385 9 XBH 10 2 HR 7 12 RBI 20 16/4 K/BB 10/12 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings