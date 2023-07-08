Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 8
Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .244 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: MASN2
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia has 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 walks while hitting .265.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 62.0% of his 79 games this year, with at least two hits in 32.9% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- In 28 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.248
|AVG
|.281
|.275
|OBP
|.323
|.369
|SLG
|.373
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|21
|15/7
|K/BB
|24/11
|3
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 92 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty tossed five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.12, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .229 batting average against him.
