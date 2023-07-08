Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .244 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on July 8 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Stadium: Nationals Park

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has 12 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 walks while hitting .265.

Garcia has picked up a hit in 62.0% of his 79 games this year, with at least two hits in 32.9% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 6.3% of his games this year, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Garcia has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

In 28 of 79 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .248 AVG .281 .275 OBP .323 .369 SLG .373 10 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 21 15/7 K/BB 24/11 3 SB 1

