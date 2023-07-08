Saturday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (52-37) versus the Washington Nationals (34-54) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 8.

The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (5-5) against the Nationals and Jake Irvin (1-5).

Nationals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How to Watch on TV: MASN2

Nationals vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Nationals 5.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (38.8%) in those games.

Washington has a mark of 15-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Washington is No. 26 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (358 total runs).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.82 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule