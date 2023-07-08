Nationals vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 8
Saturday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (52-37) versus the Washington Nationals (34-54) at Nationals Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 8.
The Rangers will call on Andrew Heaney (5-5) against the Nationals and Jake Irvin (1-5).
Nationals vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
- How to Watch on TV: MASN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 10 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Washington and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Nationals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 80 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (38.8%) in those games.
- Washington has a mark of 15-17 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +155 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Washington is No. 26 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (358 total runs).
- Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.82 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 3
|Reds
|L 3-2
|Jake Irvin vs Luke Weaver
|July 4
|Reds
|L 8-4
|Patrick Corbin vs Brett Kennedy
|July 5
|Reds
|L 9-2
|Josiah Gray vs Graham Ashcraft
|July 6
|Reds
|L 5-4
|MacKenzie Gore vs Brandon Williamson
|July 7
|Rangers
|L 7-2
|Trevor Williams vs Cody Bradford
|July 8
|Rangers
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Andrew Heaney
|July 9
|Rangers
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Dane Dunning
|July 14
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 17
|@ Cubs
|-
|TBA vs TBA
