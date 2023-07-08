Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers hit the field on Saturday at Nationals Park against Jake Irvin, who is starting for the Washington Nationals. First pitch will be at 4:05 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Nationals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals rank 29th in Major League Baseball with just 72 home runs as a team.

Washington ranks 24th in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.

The Nationals' .259 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Washington is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 358 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only seven times per game on average.

Washington averages just 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Washington has pitched to a 4.82 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Nationals have a combined 1.491 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Irvin (1-5) will take to the mound for the Nationals and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has three quality starts in 11 chances this season.

Irvin will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Reds L 3-2 Home Jake Irvin Luke Weaver 7/4/2023 Reds L 8-4 Home Patrick Corbin Brett Kennedy 7/5/2023 Reds L 9-2 Home Josiah Gray Graham Ashcraft 7/6/2023 Reds L 5-4 Home MacKenzie Gore Brandon Williamson 7/7/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Home Trevor Williams Cody Bradford 7/8/2023 Rangers - Home Jake Irvin Andrew Heaney 7/9/2023 Rangers - Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/14/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/16/2023 Cardinals - Away - - 7/17/2023 Cubs - Away - -

