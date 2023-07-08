The Atlanta Braves, including Ronald Acuna Jr. (.477 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Taj Bradley and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Explore More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with 117 hits and an OBP of .410, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .587.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Acuna has gotten at least one hit in 79.3% of his games this year (69 of 87), with multiple hits 36 times (41.4%).

In 23.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has driven home a run in 35 games this season (40.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 62.1% of his games this season (54 of 87), he has scored, and in 20 of those games (23.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .322 AVG .345 .411 OBP .409 .552 SLG .621 23 XBH 23 8 HR 13 25 RBI 29 28/26 K/BB 21/17 20 SB 21

Rays Pitching Rankings