C.J. Abrams and his .342 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Rangers.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .238 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
  • Abrams has gotten at least one hit in 59.5% of his games this year (47 of 79), with at least two hits 16 times (20.3%).
  • Looking at the 79 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 21 games this season (26.6%), Abrams has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (11.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
42 GP 37
.259 AVG .216
.312 OBP .261
.413 SLG .373
14 XBH 12
4 HR 3
12 RBI 22
31/8 K/BB 36/4
9 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Dunning (8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.71 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
