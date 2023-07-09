Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rangers - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Corey Dickerson -- with a slugging percentage of .267 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Dickerson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Nationals Injury Report
|Nationals vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Nationals vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Nationals vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Nationals vs Rangers
|Nationals vs Rangers Odds
|Nationals vs Rangers Prediction
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is batting .255 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Dickerson has picked up a hit in 22 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 36 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Dickerson has had at least one RBI in 27.8% of his games this season (10 of 36), with two or more RBI three times (8.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 36 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.244
|AVG
|.262
|.255
|OBP
|.308
|.267
|SLG
|.443
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|9/1
|K/BB
|13/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, 1.1 per game).
- Dunning makes the start for the Rangers, his 12th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.71 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 86 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 2.71 ERA and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.