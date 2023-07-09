Dominic Smith -- hitting .263 with a double, a home run and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 26 walks while batting .260.
  • Smith has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
  • Looking at the 84 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (4.8%), and in 1.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Smith has an RBI in 15 of 84 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • In 30 games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 41
.245 AVG .275
.301 OBP .351
.277 SLG .386
3 XBH 10
1 HR 3
6 RBI 13
31/10 K/BB 22/16
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Dunning (8-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.71 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • In 19 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.71, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
