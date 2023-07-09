Eddie Rosario -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 107 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zach Eflin on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Rays.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .254 with 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 21 walks.
  • He ranks 83rd in batting average, 115th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.3% of his 78 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.4% of those games.
  • In 15.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
  • In 28 of 78 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 35
.255 AVG .252
.291 OBP .326
.490 SLG .479
16 XBH 16
9 HR 5
26 RBI 17
39/8 K/BB 30/13
0 SB 1

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.68).
  • The Rays give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • Eflin (9-4) is trying for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.24 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), third in WHIP (.997), and 27th in K/9 (9.2).
