Jeimer Candelario -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the mound, on July 9 at 12:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Rangers.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks while batting .261.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 67th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Candelario has gotten at least one hit in 64.3% of his games this year (54 of 84), with multiple hits 21 times (25.0%).

In 15.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.8% of his games this year, Candelario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 37 of 84 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .250 AVG .273 .332 OBP .345 .457 SLG .506 23 XBH 19 5 HR 8 18 RBI 25 36/15 K/BB 37/15 1 SB 4

Rangers Pitching Rankings