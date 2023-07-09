The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.390 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Nationals Park, Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rangers.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.349), slugging percentage (.501) and total hits (106) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.

Thomas has recorded a hit in 70 of 88 games this year (79.5%), including 30 multi-hit games (34.1%).

Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's homered in 14 of them (15.9%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas has had an RBI in 33 games this season (37.5%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 54.5% of his games this year (48 of 88), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 42 .318 AVG .289 .353 OBP .346 .551 SLG .451 24 XBH 15 8 HR 6 29 RBI 19 38/9 K/BB 58/12 7 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings