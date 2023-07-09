The Washington Mystics (10-7) will try to stop a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Connecticut Sun (13-5) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Mystics vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Sun

Washington scores only 1.3 more points per game (80.5) than Connecticut gives up to opponents (79.2).

The Mystics have put together a 5-2 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42.6% from the field.

Washington is making 31.8% of its shots from three-point distance, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the 29.7% Connecticut's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Mystics are 8-2 in games when the team makes more than 29.7% of their three-point shots.

Connecticut and Washington rebound at about the same rate, with Connecticut averaging 0.9 more rebounds per game.

Mystics Recent Performance

The Mystics are posting 83.6 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 3.1 more than their average for the season (80.5).

The Mystics are draining 7.4 three-pointers per game over their past 10 games, which is 0.3 more than their average for the season (7.1). Likewise, they own a higher three-point percentage over their previous 10 contests (34.1%) compared to their season average from beyond the arc (31.8%).

Mystics Injuries