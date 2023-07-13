Elina Svitolina vs. Marketa Vondrousova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wimbledon is nearing its apex, as Elina Svitolina (No. 76) and Marketa Vondrousova (No. 42) will battle it out in the semifinals on Thursday, July 13.
The Svitolina-Vondrousova match can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Elina Svitolina vs. Marketa Vondrousova Date and TV Info
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Thursday, July 13
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Svitolina vs. Vondrousova Matchup Info
- In the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Svitolina defeated No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 7-5, 6-7, 6-2.
- In the Viking Classic Birmingham, Svitolina's last tournament, she was beaten 2-6, 0-6 by No. 57-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova on June 19 in the round of 32 round.
- Vondrousova is coming off a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 victory over No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
- On June 24, Vondrousova was defeated by No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari, 6-7, 1-6, in the quarterfinal of Bett1open, her last tournament.
- Vondrousova and Svitolina have matched up two times in the last five years, and Vondrousova has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 6-3, 6-1 win for Vondrousova at the Olympic Games on July 29, 2021, the last time these two went head to head.
- Vondrousova and Svitolina have played four sets, and Vondrousova has come out on top in all of them.
- Vondrousova and Svitolina have matched up for 31 total games, with Vondrousova securing the win in 24 games and Svitolina being victorious in seven.
Svitolina vs. Vondrousova Odds and Probabilities
|Elina Svitolina
|Marketa Vondrousova
|+110
|Odds to Win Match
|-135
|+450
|Odds to Win Tournament
|-
|47.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|57.4%
|18.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|-
|39.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.3
