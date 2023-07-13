Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The right to compete for the tournament title is on the line on Thursday, when Ons Jabeur takes to the court to play Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of Wimbledon.
You can watch Sabalenka try to knock off Jabeur on ESPN.
Ons Jabeur vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Thursday, July 13
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Jabeur vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
- By beating No. 3-ranked Elena Rybakina 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 on Wednesday, Jabeur advanced to the semifinals.
- In the Viking International Eastbourne, Jabeur's most recent tournament, she was beaten 3-6, 2-6 by No. 67-ranked Camila Giorgi on June 28 in the round of 16 round.
- In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Sabalenka defeated No. 18-ranked Madison Keys, winning 6-2, 6-4.
- In the round of 16 of her last tournament (Bett1open) on June 22, Sabalenka was beaten by No. 13-ranked Veronika Kudermetova 2-6, 6-7.
- In four head-to-head matches, Sabalenka has beaten Jabeur three times, while Jabeur has won one match. Sabalenka won their last matchup 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 in the Round Robin of the Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara on October 31, 2022.
- Sabalenka has won seven sets versus Jabeur, good for a 70.0% win rate, while Jabeur has taken home three sets.
- Sabalenka has taken 56 games versus Jabeur, good for a 55.4% win rate, while Jabeur has taken home 45 games.
Jabeur vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities
|Ons Jabeur
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+130
|Odds to Win Match
|-160
|+225
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+140
|43.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|61.5%
|30.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|41.7%
|46.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|53.5
