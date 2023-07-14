Sean Murphy brings a three-game homer streak into the Atlanta Braves' (60-29) game versus the Chicago White Sox (38-54) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the ball to Charlie Morton (9-6, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (3-7, 4.08 ERA).

Braves vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (9-6, 3.43 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-7, 4.08 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

Morton (9-6) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.43, a 2.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.412.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 17 starts this season.

Morton has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (3-7) takes the mound first for the White Sox in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.08 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday, June 28, the righty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 16 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.08, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.

Kopech has recorded five quality starts this season.

Kopech has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year entering this outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

