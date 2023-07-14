Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jeimer Candelario is available when the Washington Nationals battle Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario has 27 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks while batting .261.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Candelario will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .200 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Candelario has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 85 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.7% of those games.
- In 15.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Candelario has driven home a run in 25 games this year (29.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 37 games this season (43.5%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.330
|OBP
|.345
|.452
|SLG
|.506
|23
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|25
|37/15
|K/BB
|37/15
|1
|SB
|4
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.23), 47th in WHIP (1.305), and 58th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.