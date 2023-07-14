Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals and Miles Mikolas, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .284 with 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage, and 98th in slugging.
- In 71.1% of his 83 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 25 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games in 2023, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one RBI. In nine of those games (10.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 36.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|37
|.291
|AVG
|.277
|.330
|OBP
|.325
|.425
|SLG
|.381
|15
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|2
|24
|RBI
|22
|39/11
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Mikolas (5-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.23), 47th in WHIP (1.305), and 58th in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers.
