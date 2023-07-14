Keibert Ruiz is available when the Washington Nationals take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Rangers) he went 2-for-4 with a double.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

Ruiz is hitting .230 with 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Ruiz has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In 11.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Ruiz has driven home a run in 24 games this season (32.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 21 of 73 games (28.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .237 AVG .223 .273 OBP .290 .341 SLG .385 10 XBH 10 2 HR 7 12 RBI 20 18/4 K/BB 10/12 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings