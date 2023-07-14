The St. Louis Cardinals (38-52) host the Washington Nationals (36-54) to open a three-game series at Busch Stadium, with first pitch at 8:15 PM ET on Friday. The Cardinals are on the back of a series victory over the White Sox, and the Nationals a series win over the Rangers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (5-5) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (5-5) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (5-5, 4.23 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (5-5, 4.45 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 18 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .277 against him.

Williams is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Williams will aim to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Trevor Williams vs. Cardinals

He meets a Cardinals offense that ranks 12th in the league with 415 total runs scored while batting .254 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .426 slugging percentage (eighth in MLB play) and has hit a total of 121 home runs (seventh in the league).

In six innings over one appearance against the Cardinals this season, Williams has a 0 ERA and a 0.833 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .238.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

The Cardinals' Mikolas (5-5) will make his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in seven scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

The 34-year-old has pitched to a 4.23 ERA this season with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across 19 games.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Mikolas will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has made 19 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

The 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 41st, 1.305 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Miles Mikolas vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 373 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They are batting .261 for the campaign with 78 home runs, 28th in the league.

The Nationals have gone 8-for-27 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.