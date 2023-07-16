C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, C.J. Abrams (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Cardinals.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Explore More About This Game
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is hitting .251 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Abrams is batting .476 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Abrams has reached base via a hit in 50 games this season (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has homered in 9.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Abrams has an RBI in 23 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 39.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.3%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|39
|.270
|AVG
|.231
|.321
|OBP
|.272
|.419
|SLG
|.399
|14
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|23
|31/8
|K/BB
|37/4
|10
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.52).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 89 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Flaherty (6-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.27 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, July 6 against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.565 WHIP ranks 64th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th.
