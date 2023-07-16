Ildemaro Vargas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Ildemaro Vargas (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Washington Nationals face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while hitting .281.
- Vargas is batting .250 during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- Vargas has picked up a hit in 60.6% of his 33 games this year, with at least two hits in 18.2% of those games.
- In 33 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (21.2%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (15.2%).
- He has scored at least once 14 times this year (42.4%), including one multi-run game.
Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|21
|.286
|AVG
|.279
|.286
|OBP
|.333
|.486
|SLG
|.393
|3
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|9
|3/0
|K/BB
|1/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.565 WHIP ranks 64th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th.
