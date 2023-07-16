Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cardinals - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 3:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Lane Thomas (.349 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Washington Nationals play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in OBP (.346), slugging percentage (.493) and total hits (109) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 11th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging.
- Thomas is batting .227 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Thomas has reached base via a hit in 73 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 49 of 91 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|44
|.315
|AVG
|.286
|.349
|OBP
|.343
|.541
|SLG
|.445
|24
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|6
|30
|RBI
|20
|40/9
|K/BB
|59/13
|7
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, one per game).
- Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 18th of the season. He is 6-5 with a 4.27 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 6 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.27), 64th in WHIP (1.565), and 35th in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers.
