Luis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on July 16 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .269 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks.

Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 62.2% of his games this year (51 of 82), with at least two hits 28 times (34.1%).

He has hit a home run in 6.1% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 31.7% of his games this year, Garcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 39 .262 AVG .276 .291 OBP .322 .390 SLG .365 11 XBH 10 3 HR 2 16 RBI 21 16/8 K/BB 25/12 3 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings