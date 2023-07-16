Jack Flaherty takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Nationals have +155 odds to upset. The total for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Nationals vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -190 +155 9 +100 -120 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 3-5 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The past 10 Nationals matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 83 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (39.8%) in those games.

This season, Washington has won 17 of its 34 games, or 50%, when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of its 90 opportunities.

The Nationals have an against the spread mark of 7-5-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-32 22-23 20-23 17-31 26-30 11-24

