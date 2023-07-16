Lane Thomas and Nolan Arenado are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Washington Nationals and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Busch Stadium on Sunday (at 2:15 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Nationals vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has recorded 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 22 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .300/.346/.493 so far this year.

Thomas hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 15 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 8 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jack Flaherty Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Flaherty Stats

The Cardinals' Jack Flaherty (6-5) will make his 18th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Flaherty has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in two straight appearances.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 4.27 ERA ranks 45th, 1.565 WHIP ranks 64th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 35th.

Flaherty Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Jul. 6 6.2 9 0 0 5 2 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 6.0 4 0 0 4 2 at Nationals Jun. 19 6.1 10 6 6 5 1 vs. Giants Jun. 13 4.1 10 6 6 3 3 at Rangers Jun. 7 6.0 3 0 0 8 5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Josiah Gray's player props with BetMGM.

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 96 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.332/.522 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-3 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 2-for-5 2 2 4 8 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has put up 99 hits with 21 doubles, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.368/.471 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 7 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.