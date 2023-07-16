Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud and his .629 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the White Sox.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has five doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks while batting .273.
- d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 22 of 36 games this season (61.1%), including eight multi-hit games (22.2%).
- He has homered in 19.4% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.9% of his games this season, d'Arnaud has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (38.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.300
|AVG
|.256
|.417
|OBP
|.299
|.640
|SLG
|.402
|7
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|9/10
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox's 4.60 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 20th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.30 ERA and 123 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday, July 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.30), 50th in WHIP (1.344), and eighth in K/9 (10.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
