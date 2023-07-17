Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 17
The Washington Nationals, including Alex Call and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .211 with eight doubles, six home runs and 29 walks.
- In 54.3% of his 70 games this season, Call has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.6% of his games this season, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.1% of his games this season, Call has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (10.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 34.3% of his games this year (24 of 70), with two or more runs six times (8.6%).
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.242
|AVG
|.179
|.307
|OBP
|.297
|.355
|SLG
|.276
|8
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|10
|27/12
|K/BB
|24/17
|4
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smyly (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.50 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the New York Yankees, when he went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 54th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 54th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
