Keibert Ruiz Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Keibert Ruiz, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Keibert Ruiz At The Plate
- Ruiz is batting .231 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 56.0% of his 75 games this season, Ruiz has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 12.0% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Ruiz has driven in a run in 25 games this season (33.3%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 22 of 75 games (29.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.237
|AVG
|.226
|.273
|OBP
|.294
|.341
|SLG
|.400
|10
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|22
|18/4
|K/BB
|11/13
|0
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smyly (7-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, July 8, the lefty tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 54th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 54th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
