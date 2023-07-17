Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Garcia -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 83 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on July 17 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .265 with 12 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 51 of 83 games this year (61.4%), including 28 multi-hit games (33.7%).
- He has homered in 6.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 83), and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 31 of 83 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.262
|AVG
|.269
|.291
|OBP
|.314
|.390
|SLG
|.356
|11
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|2
|16
|RBI
|21
|16/8
|K/BB
|26/12
|3
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday, July 8 against the New York Yankees, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.50), 54th in WHIP (1.351), and 50th in K/9 (7.6).
