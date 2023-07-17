Michael Chavis Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Michael Chavis (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Washington Nationals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Cardinals.
Michael Chavis Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Michael Chavis At The Plate
- Chavis is batting .255 with a double, a home run and three walks.
- Chavis has picked up a hit in 12 games this season (63.2%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Chavis has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in five of 19 games so far this season.
Michael Chavis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|.200
|AVG
|.290
|.200
|OBP
|.353
|.200
|SLG
|.419
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|2
|7/0
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smyly gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, July 8, the lefty tossed four innings against the New York Yankees, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 54th, 1.351 WHIP ranks 54th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 50th.
