Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will see MacKenzie Gore on the hill for the Washington Nationals on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Nationals vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals have hit just 81 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Washington is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

The Nationals rank sixth in MLB with a .260 team batting average.

Washington has scored the 25th-most runs in the majors this season with 390 (4.2 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Nationals, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Washington strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.86 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Nationals pitchers have a 1.489 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Nationals will send Gore (4-7) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, July 6, when he tossed 1 1/3 innings without allowing a run on one hit in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Gore has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Rangers W 8-3 Home Jake Irvin Andrew Heaney 7/9/2023 Rangers W 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Dane Dunning 7/15/2023 Cardinals W 7-5 Away Trevor Williams Miles Mikolas 7/15/2023 Cardinals L 9-6 Away Jake Irvin Steven Matz 7/16/2023 Cardinals L 8-4 Away Josiah Gray Jack Flaherty 7/17/2023 Cubs - Away MacKenzie Gore Drew Smyly 7/18/2023 Cubs - Away Patrick Corbin Jameson Taillon 7/19/2023 Cubs - Away Trevor Williams Kyle Hendricks 7/21/2023 Giants - Home Jake Irvin - 7/22/2023 Giants - Home Josiah Gray - 7/23/2023 Giants - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.