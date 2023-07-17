In the series opener on Monday, July 17, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (43-49) face off against Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (37-56). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +115 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (7-6, 4.50 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (4-7, 4.42 ERA)

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have won 24 out of the 43 games, or 55.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Cubs have a record of 10-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (52.6% winning percentage).

Chicago has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total eight times.

The Nationals have come away with 33 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 30-43 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Nationals had a record of 3-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Nationals vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ildemaro Vargas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Keibert Ruiz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Stone Garrett 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Joey Meneses 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) C.J. Abrams 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th

