Austin Riley Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Austin Riley (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 106 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .264 with 17 doubles, 16 home runs and 34 walks.
- Riley has gotten a hit in 62 of 92 games this year (67.4%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (30.4%).
- In 16.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has had an RBI in 33 games this year (35.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 46 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|44
|.290
|AVG
|.236
|.354
|OBP
|.302
|.468
|SLG
|.416
|19
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|9
|22
|RBI
|25
|49/18
|K/BB
|48/16
|1
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.43 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.1 per game).
- Davies (1-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 6.37 ERA in 53 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, July 9, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 6.37 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.