The Atlanta Braves (61-31) have dropped two games in a row as they prepare to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (52-42), who have dropped four straight. Tuesday's outing at Truist Park begins at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves will call on Bryce Elder (7-2) against the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (1-5).

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (7-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (1-5, 6.37 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (7-2) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, July 9, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up seven earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 2.97 ERA this season with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 18 games.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 18 starts this season, Elder has lasted five or more innings 17 times, with an average of 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 6.37 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 53 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Sunday, July 9 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.37, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.

Davies heads into this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Davies is trying for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.8 innings per start.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

