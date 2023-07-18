Corey Dickerson Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Corey Dickerson (.207 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Corey Dickerson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Corey Dickerson At The Plate
- Dickerson is hitting .239 with six doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Dickerson has reached base via a hit in 22 games this year (of 39 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has homered in two of 39 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (25.6%), Dickerson has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Corey Dickerson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|.229
|AVG
|.246
|.240
|OBP
|.300
|.250
|SLG
|.415
|1
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|9
|9/1
|K/BB
|13/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 100 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Taillon (3-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 16th start of the season. He has a 6.15 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Friday, July 7 against the New York Yankees, when he threw eight scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.15, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opponents are hitting .278 against him.
