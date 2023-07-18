Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dominic Smith -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Dominic Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 11 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 29 walks while hitting .258.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 58 of 89 games this season (65.2%), with at least two hits on 24 occasions (27.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 89), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had at least one RBI in 20.2% of his games this season (18 of 89), with two or more RBI five times (5.6%).
- In 32 of 89 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|45
|.247
|AVG
|.269
|.305
|OBP
|.351
|.296
|SLG
|.389
|4
|XBH
|13
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|16
|31/10
|K/BB
|26/19
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.15 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday, July 7 against the New York Yankees, when he threw eight scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.15, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 15 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
