Joey Meneses -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on July 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Cubs.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .278 with 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 108th in the league in slugging.

Meneses has picked up a hit in 61 of 87 games this year, with multiple hits 26 times.

Looking at the 87 games he has played this season, he's homered in five of them (5.7%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Meneses has driven in a run in 33 games this season (37.9%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 41 .291 AVG .266 .330 OBP .308 .425 SLG .364 15 XBH 13 4 HR 2 24 RBI 25 39/11 K/BB 39/11 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings