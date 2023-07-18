Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Cubs - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals, including Lane Thomas (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Cubs.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats are best among Washington hitters this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 34th in the league in slugging.
- Thomas has had a hit in 73 of 93 games this season (78.5%), including multiple hits 30 times (32.3%).
- Looking at the 93 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (15.1%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.6% of his games this season, Thomas has driven in at least one run. In 12 of those games (12.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 50 of 93 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|46
|.315
|AVG
|.275
|.349
|OBP
|.338
|.541
|SLG
|.429
|24
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|6
|30
|RBI
|20
|40/9
|K/BB
|62/15
|7
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.15 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, July 7, the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering one hit.
- The 31-year-old has a 6.15 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
