Nationals vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 18
Tuesday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (43-50) taking on the Washington Nationals (38-56) at 8:05 PM (on July 18). Our computer prediction projects a 6-5 win for the Cubs, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (3-6, 6.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Patrick Corbin (6-10, 4.97 ERA).
Nationals vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Nationals vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-5.
- When it comes to the over/under, Washington and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The last 10 Nationals contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 85 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (40%) in those games.
- Washington has a mark of 22-27 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Washington is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (397 total runs).
- The Nationals have pitched to a 4.86 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 9
|Rangers
|W 7-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Dane Dunning
|July 15
|@ Cardinals
|W 7-5
|Trevor Williams vs Miles Mikolas
|July 15
|@ Cardinals
|L 9-6
|Jake Irvin vs Steven Matz
|July 16
|@ Cardinals
|L 8-4
|Josiah Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|July 17
|@ Cubs
|W 7-5
|MacKenzie Gore vs Drew Smyly
|July 18
|@ Cubs
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Jameson Taillon
|July 19
|@ Cubs
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 21
|Giants
|-
|Jake Irvin vs Alex Wood
|July 22
|Giants
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Logan Webb
|July 23
|Giants
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs Anthony DeSclafani
|July 24
|Rockies
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs Austin Gomber
