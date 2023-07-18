Mike Tauchman and the Chicago Cubs will take on Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field in the second of a three-game series, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Nationals (+150). A 9-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Nationals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -185 +150 9 -110 -110 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have posted a mark of 3-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Nationals and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Nationals' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. In three straight games, Washington and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 9.3 runs.

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have been underdogs in 85 games this season and have come away with the win 34 times (40%) in those contests.

Washington has entered 37 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 18-19 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Washington's games have gone over the total in 44 of its 92 chances.

The Nationals are 7-5-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-32 23-24 20-24 18-31 26-31 12-24

