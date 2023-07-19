Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 176 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .493 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 349 extra-base hits.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.271).

Atlanta has the No. 2 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.7 runs per game (527 total runs).

The Braves are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.

Braves batters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.266).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 19th of the season. He is 10-6 with a 3.20 ERA and 115 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Morton is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Morton is aiming for his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/9/2023 Rays L 10-4 Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox W 9-0 Home Charlie Morton Michael Kopech 7/15/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox L 8-1 Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks L 16-13 Home Bryce Elder Zach Davies 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Charlie Morton Ryne Nelson 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Spencer Strider Zac Gallen 7/21/2023 Brewers - Away Kolby Allard Freddy Peralta 7/22/2023 Brewers - Away - Adrian Houser 7/23/2023 Brewers - Away Bryce Elder Julio Teheran 7/25/2023 Red Sox - Away Charlie Morton Brayan Bello

